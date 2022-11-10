OPINION: The 45th POTUS And The MAGA Mob!

Penultimate weekend the 82-year old husband of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked inside the couple’s home at San Francisco by a young man, David DePape, armed with a hammer! The controversial Speaker herself was not at home when the assailant struck at wee hours of the night. As he broke into the house DePape was shouting “where’s Nancy?, where’s Nancy?”. Mr Pelosi was saved a brutal ‘hammering’ because he dialled the police while pretending to answer the call of nature. The local Police swiftly responded, intervening timely. The law enforcement officers met the two men struggling for the control of the hammer as they forcefully gained entrance into the house.

Before the police could separate the assassin and his victim the former had gained the upper hand severely injuring the old man with the hammer. Pelosi the man had a fractured skull and is still hospitalized. We wish him the best recovery soonest.

Speaker Pelosi was away in the federal capital, Washington DC, where she was campaigning for the imminent midterm elections in America. If she were to be home one wonders what the outcome would have been. Perhaps, the attacker would have killed her or injured her before any help could come! As old man and woman they could not have resisted the assault from the young man who came to do damage.

Madam Pelosi courts controversies at her advanced age of 82. She made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as the 52nd Speaker of the House. For decades she has carved a niche for herself as a strong voice for democracy, separation of powers, rule of law and international diplomacy. But in doing so professionally she has had issues to contend with.

Her controversial visit to Taiwan months ago ignited a diplomatic ‘war’ between mainland China and the US. While President Biden was against the visit Pelosi still went ahead with it in deference to legislative independence. America is America (unlike mother Africa) where every politician knows their bounds constitutionally.

Following the intrusion into the Pelosi family home, politicians (including President Biden) and critical stakeholders and civil society groups have all condemned the aggression lamenting the violent turn the US politics had taken lately. But it is not surprising given the rise (and fall) of the Trump ‘army’.

The imminent mid-term polls are crucial in many ways. Whichever party (Republican or Democrat) that wins the majority seats controls Congress and that would definitely have an impact on the 2024 presidential poll. President Biden has not yet declared his re-election bid but ex-President Donald Trump is rumoured to be planning a spectacular come-back. If he attempts it and prevails then the US would enter another Trumpian presidential uncertainty.

Trump is a rich famous man, a non-conventional arrogant politician in the States. His 4-year stint as President was as controversial as it was scandalous! He gate-crashed to the White House against all odds in 2017 beating Hillary Clinton who scored more votes than him! The American collegiate vote system proved supreme and superior weirdly. It was a decisive factor!

Defeating the ‘favourite’, the wife of the randy charismatic former President, Bill Clinton, was in itself historic, making Trump the man of the moment. Trump was a President like no other in the history of Uncle Sam — eccentric, hubristic and reckless. He played populist politics declaring that he came to Make America Great Again (MAGA). Many Americans believed his rethorics following him around as his presidency was embroiled in controversies and scandals, some sexual.

For four odd years Trump ‘mesmerized’ Americans in particular and the world in general with his omnipotent anti-immigration nationalistic policies. Instead of building bridges he built walls; instead of joining global efforts at addressing climate issues he pulled his great country out of the Paris climate club.

READ ALSO:OPINION: Morality Police Iranian And Policing Nigerian

During the last presidential poll in the States featuring him as incumbent and the then opposition (and now President) Biden, Trump was determined to get re-elected employing every dirty trick in the book to beat the formidable opposition. But he failed to make it, living in denial ever since. He has doggedly refused to acknowledge his defeat (just like the Brazilian incumbent President, Jair Bolsorano) pontificating without hard evidence about the poll being ‘stolen’ or ‘crooked’. He never believed he could be beaten silly electorally by the old man like himself he described derogately as “Sleepy Joe”!

With mid-term elections looming there is a war of words between the Trump MAGA camp and the Biden moderate camp. President Biden has risen against the MAGA mob reminding Americans about their toxic anti-democratic inclinations. The dangerous extremism represented by the MAGA gang led by Trump tends to imperil democracy in America.

The President kept reminding Americans about the MAGA mob invasion of the Capitol prior to his electoral certification, breaking heads and offices. Trump still stands accused of directly or indirectly inciting the mob to invade the sacrosanctity of America’s democracy. The Jury is still out following that desecration of the beauty of American democracy by Trump’s uncontrollable rogues!

Trump, basking in the euphoria of a possible Republican legislative and gubernatorial victory in the midterm elections, has his eyes firmly fixed on an anticipated power re-conquest come 2024.

Some months back the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had raided the Trump home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida where they discovered and seized classified documents. Litigations and judicial interventions are still on-going in the unprecedented investigative judicially-sanctioned intrusion by federal investigation agents.

The Make-America-Great-Again is a political slogan that could be injurious to the health of American democracy if not curbed. The majesty of the system is built around freedom, free enterprise and equality of men and races. Donald Trump must be stopped from corrupting the system!

Donald Trump is acting irresponsibly as if America belongs to him and his MAGA elements. We hold that as a rich big man, a business mogul long before he gate-crashed into politics, he had made a name for himself as a haughty man suffering from cupidity syndrome. For him money is everything but that is illogical!

It is always dangerous for a rich man without conscience to be entrusted with power as the global superpower. Trump, armed with billions of Dollars, respects no one or institutions of the state. In his warped mind and world it is either his way or the expressway!

America can never be great again or made greater under Donald Trump. The MAGA phenomenon must be defeated at the polls!

AUTHOR:By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

