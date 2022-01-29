OPINION: The curious case of Sammie Okposo

Please, bear with me. This matter throws up somethings. So, I have just learnt that Sammie has a grown up child with Gloria Ibru that he is ambivalent about.

He is said to have other kids in some other parts of the globe that he is either in contention or not really fulfilling a fatherly role or outrightly not accepting parentage and, finally this one that he is apologising for and obviously would not want anything to do with the child when it is born.

Remarkably, he doesnt have a child with his wife.

Now I’m curious. Why would he be running away from the others who claim they have children for him, and their children, and be apologising all over the place when he doesn’t even have one to trully stand by?

This throws up a societal challenge for me. You see, we have created rules to regulate ordelinnes in society. These rules maintain decorum and differentiates us from animals.

This is why you cant sleep with your sister or your mother even though there is no biological reason why not. This is why we say monogamy instead of encouraging polygamy even though there is no reason why we cant have many wives and this is why we can’t have s*x on the main road or in public and the like.

But it seems that these rules have developed a life of their own and turning us into slaves and making us behave like this Sammie Okposo person.

What is the true meaning of life or should I ask, what is the purpose of life? What is important in life?

The answer is relative and differs from person to person. But I will say that there are known parameters that are very close to universally accepted nuances for life.

Fulfillment, happiness and very importantly proceation and the continuation of life.

But now, these artificial rules put in place to regulate human behaviour sometimes run contrary to achieveing the true purpose of life.

So, here is a virile man, who can have s*x and impregnate people, and has been very prolific at the game now apologising to the rest of the world because he had contravened some artificial rule that says you can only sleep with your wife even if she has not been able to give you a child?

I am confused. Is the hurt the wife will be feeling now assuage the death of the Okposo lineage if he eventually doesn’t have a child through her?

Please, help me look at this thing very well. The church, the community he so wants to please, will they not be the same ones who will laugh at him at his old age without an heir?

I have seen how these rules have messed up lives. They have their uses but my thinking is that when they run counter to the achievements of real purpose in life, you negate them and do what makes you happy.

So, Sammie sleeps with a woman in the US and the woman says the child is his and he confirms that by DNA or whatever, the apology you are giving your wife is to seek her understanding and not to run away because this is a CHILD.

This is your lineage and this is your continuity. The jealousy of a woman is temporary, she will calm down. The derision of society is temporary, it will move to the next Bobrisky scandal but the joy you will get in that child’s eye is permanent.

When Erelu passed. I mourned her. I mourned her in a way that nobody had ever mourned a woman.

People started talking, ‘ Edgar are you not considering the other women in your life? How will they feel?

I was weak. I should consider the jealousy or hurt of a living woman, when one just DIED?

If I were Sammie, will I apologise to the hurt woman and bury the dead one like a dog after spending 22 years of her life with me and giving me a son?

That is the rule of society…hide her, she is not your wife, say sorry. NO, and to hell with you and your stupid rules.

At her one year anniversary, I stood on stage at Tera Kulture and announced to the world I owe no apology to any one for my grief. This was a soul, a life that gave me another life and I don’t care what you people think, I will mourn her.

So, you see why I come down harsh on Sammie and people like him? It’s because their cowardice and fear has made them slaves to an overbearing hypocritical society.

Sammie, be a man. Go and take that woman and her child and provide them the comfort and protection they deserve.

Your wife will hurt and she will be okay and, you all will eventually be a great family…. you and all your children from Alula to even the one you never impregnate yet because you are not yet done.

Be a MAN

AUTHOR: Joseph Edgar…

