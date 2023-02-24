OPINION: The path to leadership, and a Tinubu presidency

We often assume most revered leaders or even notable personalities in human history are men and women with zero faults, but history has proven otherwise. These great guys are humans and like every other human have their shortcomings, what, however, matters are their imprints which indeed distinguish them from the rest. The likes of Awolowo, Akintola, Sarduana, Balewa, Zik, Mbakwe, Saro Wiwa, Nkrumah, Garvey, Luther, Gaddafi, Soyinka, Sedung, Chin Tsu, Lee Kuan Yew have all distinguished themselves as their lives continue mould and influence today’s thoughts.

President Obama once commented on the qualities expected of leaders— intellect, character, and charisma. No doubt, our political history has shown that these qualities are not in shortage at every place and time in our country.

Papa Awolowo remained a reference for his visionary leadership and foresight as experienced in the inclusive development policies in education, agriculture, regional economic integration through road infrastructure development, farm schemes and commodity economy, industrial parks development, and low income housing estates. I also admire the leadership qualities of Sir Ahmadu Bello, for his forthrightness and clarity of purpose of governance and succession planning. In him, I saw qualities of leadership, producing outstanding crops of leaders. The Zik of Africas pan-Nigeriana amongst other things stands out. There are only a few Nigerians that equals Zik’s conviction on the matter of one strong Nigeria.

The path to nationhood is not an easy one and governance is no tea party. Arguably, our heroes in the past have taken us on the journey of national development, and over the decades we have various forms of leadership. As the 2023 election is already happening, Nigeria is at that crossroads again to choose a leader who would make the country better than he/she met it.

The electioneering thus far has been exciting and eventful, starting from the political party processes leading to the primaries, campaigns and now post-campaign consultations. Trust me, the remaining few days is where the real politicking and horse-riding happen. Generally, one can say we have made progress thus far in organising ourselves as expected of civilised people in the 21st century. We can excuse skirmishes and brickbats here and there as part of the vibes of our brand of democracy. One thing one may also take note of is social media and its effect on the political conversation, and sometimes even mobilisation. This surely brings a new dimension seeking to include young and tech- savvy and upward mobile gen-z into the conversation of national politics. As much as the excesses and dangerous trend of fake news are widely perpetrated through most of these new media platforms, serious conversation about politics and governance continue to hold.

WHO THE CAP FITS?

Who the cap fits, let them wear it. This submission by Bob Marley is never truer than this moment that the biggest African country and largest African economy shops for its next chief executive officer. The job at hand is well-known to many applicants and the resume of the top contenders have been subjected to thorough scrutiny by Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike. As Nigerians go to the poll this Saturday, it is important to sensitise our people on the top qualities expected of that leader.

For the job at hand, four major areas require urgent attention and any candidate with better solutions will be our toast. As much as I could see; economy, security, infrastructure, and national unity top our country’s challenge. We need an innovative economic thinker cum financial expert to repair our economy and chart a new course for a people-led socio-economic growth and development. In the atmosphere of perceived and real insecurities, progress is very difficult to come by. Our current challenges as well as recommendations on solving the various security challenges ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, arms banditry, ethnic tensions and various separatists and militancy groups have been well-reported and documented over time.

Security of lives, assets, and livelihood are crucial to development. The most critical economic infrastructure for development is power. One of my friends and I often argue developmental issues and always agree that the power deficit is a major national development drawback. My friend would remind me that even God, in the Holy Bible, began with “Let there be light,” to emphasise the importance of power to development. It’s no brainer that the abundance of energy is inextricably linked to rapid development as can be seen in many developed and emerging economies of the world. The new government will need to prioritise power projects and deliver energy for Nigerians in their homes and at work to get the economy running and establish many potentials. Nigerians are loving and accommodating people. The socio-economic needs of the majority remain the same regardless of tribes and faith. Sadly though, our people seem to be more divided by ethnicity and religion now than any other time in our history, as such we need a detribalised and unifying leader.

The credentials of the top presidential candidates in this forthcoming election bring some excitement to the contest Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP is an engineer, and experienced administrator. Mr. Peter Obi of the LP is a businessman, experienced administrator. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is an experienced administrator, as a former vice president. APC’s Bola Tinubu is an experienced economic and financial expert, a pro-democracy activist, and also an experienced administrator. Upon critical interrogation, the credential of Tinubu appears the most suitable for the job at this time for many reasons.

Tinubu’s economic and financial expertise and his exposure at the height of international corporate system in Arthur Anderson, Deloitte Haskins and Sells (now called Deloitte Haskins and Touche), and GTE Service Corporation, which is the largest Communication and Utility Company in the US and Mobil Nigeria where he rose to be the company’s chief auditor and treasurer in quick succession owing to his exceptional performance are worthy of note. He is well prepared for this job long before now. In 1992, he was given the responsibility of the senate committee chairman on banking, finance, appropriations, and currency.

He recorded an innovative financial reengineering of Lagos State as seen in the growth of the IGR from N600 million to almost 20 billion monthly when he was governor. This financial reengineering created the pathway for the greater Lagos and the mega city projects delivering many projects of great values ranging from health, to education, environment and sanitation, housing, The Eko Atlantic City, and the first IPP power project in Nigeria serving several communities in Lagos. Like Papa Awolowo did in the region in his days, Tinubu built an enviable structure in Lagos that ensures a good succession of leaders who have continued on his developmental vision for Lagos. Funny how Tinubu had always styled his glasses like that of Awo, and which he says it’s “purposefully for his vision.” Lagos recently commissioned intracity monorails and her public service is one of the most advanced and efficient in the country.

These achievements and experience are needed to revitalise the economy of the country which is currently suffering from neglect. Asiwaju had maintained that ICT innovations can help solve most of the problems of insecurity in Nigeria. CCTV, drone technology and others are some of the innovative ways to tackle security. Proper funding of security agencies was critical to Tinubu when he became governor in Lagos and he quickly established the Lagos Security Trust Fund which is a PPP providing funding for policing in terms of equipment, infrastructure, training and welfare. He is an advocate of true federalism and state policing. A Tinubu presidency presents the most innovative alternatives to solving our security challenges. Lagos state under Tinubu established the first IPP power project in Nigeria in 2005. This power project contributed 250MW into the national grid in 2005 serving several communities in Lagos. I have no doubt that Asiwaju will bring his exposure and international connections to bear, creating an investment-friendly policy in attracting the best investment into the power sector. Like Azikiwe, Tinubu is a nationalist, a pro-democracy activist, and a de-tribilised Nigerian. At the wake of the annulment of the June 12 1993 election, he joined hands with other Nigerians through NADECO to fight the military regimes with his resources, putting his life and that of his family and associates at risk. He has continuously shown tolerance and love for all Lagosians by appointing non-Yorubas into his cabinet as commissioners, advisers, assistance, and heads of agencies. Under his government, he ensured the free primary and secondary education and payment of WAEC for all Lagosians irrespective of tribes. He’s a muslim whose wife is a pentecostal pastor of the RCCG. Through his wife’s NGO, the New Era initiated a One-Day Governor essay competition for Lagos state secondary students and winners have gone ahead to enjoy the One-day governor’s privilege regardless of their tribe. One great quality is Tinubu’s ability to scout and assemble a smart and sophisticated team of technocrats from all different angles in Nigeria to get the job done. This he has done repeatedly and successfully in Lagos. We can conveniently conclude that he is actually a "fisher of men". Like Ahmadu Bello, he’s a type of leader who not only scouts potential and established talents to work with but also allows and supports them to thrive and become bigger brands in their own right. His list of benefactors and mentees are endless.

Notable among them is the current Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who was his attorney-general and commissioner for justice. Femi Gbajabiamila, the current speaker of the house of representatives. Babatunde Fashola, the current federal minister for works and housing and former governor of Lagos, who was his chief of staff and successor. Ben Akabueze, the current DG of federal budget office, who served in the same capacity under Tinubu and Fashola. Rauf Aregbesola, the current federal minister for Interior, who was his commissioner for works and former governor of Osun State. Lai Mohammed, the current federal minister for Information, who was his chief of staff. Kayode Fayemi, former minister, and former governor of Ekiti State. The politics of Tinubu is broad-based and it is also a politics of tolerance.

In 2007, he supported Atiku, and helped him secure his party’s presidential ticket. In 2011, he did the same with Nuhu Ribadu. The accounts of his effort in the APC merger and his support for President Mohammadu Buhari are well- documented. Lagos is the microcosm of Nigeria with its diversity and population. The experience and achievement recorded as a governor of Lagos ranks him first and the most suited among the contenders. Finally, many have advocated for our people to vote wise without explaining what voting wise means and the implications of voting "otherwise". Every great moment in history has its brightest opportunity, and I can say Tinubu’s presidency is an idea whose time is now.

AUTHOR:By Wale Ajayi

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

