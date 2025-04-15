OPINION: Who Deserves the “Dr.” Title? Why It Should Be Reserved for Medical Professionals

In a world where professional titles shape public perception, it’s time to revisit a long-standing debate: Should everyone with a doctoral degree be addressed as “Dr”? While tradition permits the title for anyone with a PhD, EdD, or similar degree, the reality is that most people associate the term “doctor” with those trained to treat illness and save lives. The distinction is crucial, especially in public settings where clarity matters. This isn’t a matter of prestige—it’s a matter of public understanding.

I say this as someone on track to earn a PhD. I respect the academic discipline, the sleepless nights of research, and the intellectual rigor it takes to reach that level. But even with all that effort, a PhD does not prepare one to perform CPR or deliver a child. The title “Doctor” in the everyday imagination means a medical professional—and that perception deserves respect.

Many academics, both in the U.S. and globally, quietly reject the “Dr.” prefix in everyday use. They prefer to use the “PhD” suffix or simply introduce themselves by their field or function. This small act preserves professional honesty and avoids unnecessary confusion. In a time when misinformation spreads fast, accuracy in even the smallest labels matters more than ever.

Joseph Epstein once argued in The Wall Street Journal that referring to non-medical degree holders as “Doctor” can feel, at best, comedic—and at worst, misleading. He suggested that honorary degrees, EdDs, and even traditional PhDs don’t carry the functional authority or public expectation that the title “Doctor” implies. His comments sparked controversy, but the core concern remains valid: the line between honorific and function has blurred, and the public is left guessing.

In societies like Nigeria, where titles carry immense social weight and are sometimes awarded without academic rigor, the problem becomes even more layered. If a traditional ruler, an entertainer with an honorary doctorate, and a medical surgeon all carry the same title, how do we preserve its value? When we apply the same prefix across such a wide spectrum, we risk flattening serious accomplishments into vanity. Titles should inform—not confuse.

This isn’t about gatekeeping academic pride. It’s about protecting public trust. A PhD is an academic crown, but it should not be mistaken for a medical license. Recognizing the difference isn’t disrespect—it’s intellectual integrity.

When I receive my PhD, I will take pride in it. But I won’t introduce myself as “Dr.” in everyday settings, unless clarity demands it. The PhD suffix will be enough—a quiet nod to the academic journey, without stepping into another profession’s shoes. In doing so, I’ll honor both the academic and the physician.

Let’s not allow convention to override communication. Let’s use titles that reflect the service we provide, not just the status we’ve earned. And in that spirit, let’s begin a clearer, more honest global conversation about what it really means to be called “Doctor.”

AUTHOR: Abidemi Adebamiwa

