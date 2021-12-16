Opinions from NFF officials on player selection were too much —Rohr

Sacked Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has aired out the frustrations he faced while on the job, of how Nigerian officials had too many opinions.

Rohr, who led the national football team for 64 months, was shown the door by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following what was termed poor performances by the team.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that NFF President, Amaju Pinnick pointed the lack of discipline in the team as the main reason for letting the Franco-German technician go.

“In the dressing room, discipline in the team was at its lowest edge and once you remove discipline, that foundation in the team has cracked. Players now talk back at you, players believe that they are indispensable,” said Pinnick.

But Rohr, in an ESPN chat, said that the officials were not always satisfied with his player selection for fixtures, and that his refusal to let them influence his decisions was a problem.

Read Also: Rohr sacked as Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen appointed interim boss

He said, “I know Nigerians are passionate about football and everyone has their own favorites and I understand that everybody wants to see some players and we discussed it.

“Perhaps I didn’t follow some of the suggestions and the advice of the officials; that is possible because I wanted to make the choice (selections) with my technical staff and not with people from outside the team.

“I had a lot of suggestions. I understand that officials want us to do well, everyone wants to bring in their advice and opinion but it was too much.”

Rohr was the longest-serving coach in the history of the team.

Austin Eguavoen is currently the interim head coach of the team, but it is yet to be known if the former international would be in charge when Nigeria play at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now