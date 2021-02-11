Opponents of APC membership revalidation have ulterior motives —Amosun

The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has hit at those opposed to the membership revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying they have a hidden motive.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, on Wednesday described the exercise as very necessary.

The former governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Olufunsho and the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK, Sarafa Isola and many of his loyalists, participated in the exercise at his Itoko, Ward 6, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

Amosun, while speaking with journalists, said he had been inundated with questions on the necessity of the revalidation exercise.

He said: “On the registration, people have asked me: is this thing necessary? Yes. Like yesterday, if you have anything maybe yesterday and you want to know where are we today, the best way of finding out is what we are doing… unless (people) who have any other ulterior motive.

“I am sure that all of us have seen that this thing is very necessary. Needless for me to say. Even me, the last time we did this, two of my children were not up to 18. Today, they are 18. They will have the opportunity to register. That’s even me. And everybody can say things like that.

“I know there is a lot of benefits and advantages we will get in doing this registration.”

The lawmaker also appealed to his supporters to be calm over allegations that they were being denied registration in some parts of the state.

Ripples Nigeria reported that a former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande had last week berated the exercise, describing it as ”an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.”

The National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu also said he aligned with Akande and that he supports it totally, while Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s immediate past National Chairman, described the exercise as alien to the party’s constitution.