Opposition discrediting Buhari’s achievements for selfish reasons – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday the opposition had been working to distort and discredit the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven-and-half years.

Mohammed, who stated this at the 16th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard held in Abuja, said the president did well in infrastructural development across the country.

He argued that the administration’s social investment programmes was beneficial to both young and old Nigerians.

Mohammed said: “Between the last edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series on December 22nd, 2022, and today’s opening edition for 2023, a lot of things have happened in the polity.

“But the most significant have been naysayers and the opposition trying to distort the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari for their selfish ends.

“Our pace-setting social investment programmes like N-Power, School Feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, and GEEP (Government Enterprise Empowerment programme) have benefitted millions of our citizens, both young and old, and this can neither be trivialized nor denied.

“The Buhari administration is leaving a legacy of putting Nigeria on the path of self-sufficiency in many staples, including rice.”

“They can continue to trumpet only the negatives, both real and imagined. But they cannot erase these legacies. They cannot rewrite the history of these past seven years plus.”

