Opposition misinforming public about Buhari’s administration -PGF DG

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has slammed the opposition and critics for allegedly misinforming Nigerians about the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General, Governors Forum, who also bemoaned the passivity of Buhari’s cabinet regarding its policies.

According to Dr Lukman, “A major gap being exploited by the opposition against the APC and the Federal Government is that official communication both by the APC and the Federal Government are passive and reactive.

“Consequently, opposition is succeeding in taking advantage of this reality to unfairly portray both the APC and President Buhari in bad light,” he said.

“Efforts to engage Nigerians to secure ownership of policy initiatives are quite low, but quite some significant progresses have been achieved.”

The PGF DG further detailed how the Federal Government had delivered on its campaign promises in various facets of the economy.

He said, “The false narratives against APC and President Buhari are being promoted by the opposition to suggest that criminal activities of banditry started only when APC took control of the Federal Government in 2015.”

He stated also that the APC was being portrayed to have failed in ending Boko Haram insurgency, whereas objective analysts would recall that activities of the insurgents predated the APC administration.

“In both the Northwest and North-Central, problems of cattle rustling were rampant. Kidnapping was also there in many parts of the South-South and Southeast.

“To worsen matters, there was the 2014 corruption case of 2.1 billion dollars meant for arms procurement, which was diverted by PDP-led administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“It is true that the problem of cattle rustling in the Northwest and North-Central has graduated to banditry and it is assuming a war situation.

“However, it should be recognised also that the fight against Boko Haram has made significant progress. Unlike before 2015 when most parts of the Northeast was under the control of insurgents, this is no longer the case,’’ he stated.

