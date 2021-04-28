 Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante after signing two-year contract | Ripples Nigeria
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante after signing two-year contract

Published

2 hours ago

on

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante.

The club announced on Wednesday that the Nigeria international will be with them till end of the season and has also signed a two-year deal to stay until 2023.

Ordega, who is a Gboko-born and giving her best at 27, joins compatriot Andrea Okene at the club.

“Levante UD Femenino has acquired the services of forward Francisca Ordega for the remainder of the season plus two more, that is, she signs until 2023,”reads a statement on the club website.

Read Also: Falcons star Ordega ‘grateful to God’ after completing switch to Shanghai Shenhua

“The international attacker with Nigeria has extensive experience in European football and, specifically, played for Atlético de Madrid during part of the 2017-18 financial year, playing a total of eight games in the Primera Iberdrola.

“In addition, she has played for clubs such as Bayelsa Queens and River Angels and, outside his country, in Russian Rossinyaka, Swedish Pitea, Washington Spirit, Sydney FC and Shanghai Shenhua.

“Regarding her appearances with the Nigerian national team, ‘Franny’ is one of the most established footballer in the Super Falcons.

“Her record also reflects, among others, a first Iberdrola title and a runner-up in the US championship.

“On a personal note, she has been twice elected MVP of the African Soccer Championship and was nominated for Best African Soccer Player in 2014 and 2018.” the club added.

Ordega has been a vital part of the Super Falcons, having helped the team win the 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also participated in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups.

