News
Organised Labour begins strike over minimum wage on Monday
The organised labour has declared a nationwide strike beginning from Monday over the inability of the tripartite committee to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for workers in the country.
The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo announced this at a joint news conference with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday in Abuja.
He said the decision followed the expiration of an earlier request to the Federal Government to conclude all negotiations for a new minimum wage before the end of May.
The organised labour had once pulled out of the negotiation and rejected two federal government offers, the latest being N60,000.
By: Babajide Okeowo
