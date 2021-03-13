Organised labour gives Ekiti govt May 1 deadline on payment of workers’ salaries | Ripples Nigeria

The organised labour in Ekiti State on Saturday gave the state government a May 1 deadline to pay all outstanding workers’ salaries in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kolapo Olatunde and his TUC counterpart, Sola Adigun, the labour demanded the immediate payment of outstanding workers’ salaries and other entitlements ahead of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

The statement read: “The entire workers in Ekiti State, through the leadership of the organized labour, send fraternal and solidarity greetings to your Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“It is essential to commend your Excellency for your intuitive and efforts at ensuring that Ekiti State moves forward in the area of social, infrastructural and all-round development. We are not oblivious of these giant strides and it is noteworthy.

“However, workers are hereby constrained to bring to your Excellency’s doorstep and table the outstanding demands of workers which revolve around issues of workers’ welfare which we have been presenting since the inception of your administration in Ekiti State.

“There is no doubting the fact that the present administration inherited promotions arrears for 2015, 2016 and 2017 while your administration met those of 2018 and 2019 which are equally not yet implemented.

“The leadership of the organized labour has suggested that the state government should begin with the piecemeal payment of these outstanding arrears so that the government can gradually relieve itself of these financial burdens.

“This presentation is a prelude to the 2021 May Day (workers’ day). Workers are seriously agitated and we are convinced that with the political will of His Excellency, these outstanding workers’ welfare can be attended to before May 1.

“As responsible and patriotic labour leaders, we are presenting these demands as a pro-active approach at ensuring industrial peace and harmony between the state government and the entire workforce.

“To sustain this philosophy, the state government should do something before 2021 workers’ day celebration.”

