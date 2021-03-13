Organised labour gives Ekiti govt May 1 deadline on payment of workers’ salaries | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Organised labour gives Ekiti govt May 1 deadline on payment of workers’ salaries
The organised labour in Ekiti State on Saturday gave the state government a May 1 deadline to pay all outstanding workers’ salaries in the state.
In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kolapo Olatunde and his TUC counterpart, Sola Adigun, the labour demanded the immediate payment of outstanding workers’ salaries and other entitlements ahead of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.
The statement read: “The entire workers in Ekiti State, through the leadership of the organized labour, send fraternal and solidarity greetings to your Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.
“It is essential to commend your Excellency for your intuitive and efforts at ensuring that Ekiti State moves forward in the area of social, infrastructural and all-round development. We are not oblivious of these giant strides and it is noteworthy.
“However, workers are hereby constrained to bring to your Excellency’s doorstep and table the outstanding demands of workers which revolve around issues of workers’ welfare which we have been presenting since the inception of your administration in Ekiti State.
READ ALSO: Fayemi denies sacking 2000 Ekiti workers
“There is no doubting the fact that the present administration inherited promotions arrears for 2015, 2016 and 2017 while your administration met those of 2018 and 2019 which are equally not yet implemented.
“The leadership of the organized labour has suggested that the state government should begin with the piecemeal payment of these outstanding arrears so that the government can gradually relieve itself of these financial burdens.
“This presentation is a prelude to the 2021 May Day (workers’ day). Workers are seriously agitated and we are convinced that with the political will of His Excellency, these outstanding workers’ welfare can be attended to before May 1.
“As responsible and patriotic labour leaders, we are presenting these demands as a pro-active approach at ensuring industrial peace and harmony between the state government and the entire workforce.
“To sustain this philosophy, the state government should do something before 2021 workers’ day celebration.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
LA LIGA: Atletico drop more points as Benzema brace takes Real Madrid second
La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid have dropped more points after they were held to a goal draw by Getafe on...
EPL: Aina, Maja’s Fulham beaten as Man City go 17 points clear; Iwobi’s Everton lose
Manchester City have extended their lead at th top of the Premier League to 17 points after thrashing Fulham 3-0...
Tuchel’s unbeaten start at Chelsea continues after Leeds stalemate
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has extended his unbeaten run to 12 games after his side were held to a goalless...
Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON
Benin Republic forward Jodel Dossou has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not unbeatable in the Africa Cup...
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...