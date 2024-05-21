Organised labour rejects Nigerian govt’s fresh N54K minimum wage proposal

The organised labour has rejected the Federal Government’s fresh proposal of N54,000 as minimum wage.

The fresh proposal followed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) rejection of N48,000 put forward by the federal government last week.

The New Minimum Wage committee met again at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja this week to look at the labour’s demand and proposed N54,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

A source privy to the meeting told journalists on Tuesday the two unions flatly rejected the offer as it fell short of the N615,000 they proposed to the government to cushion the effects of the current economic realities in Nigeria.

The parties will meet on Wednesday to continue with the negotiations.

The NLC and TUC have given the federal government till May 31 to come up with a new minimum wage acceptable to Nigerians.

