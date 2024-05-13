Organised labour to picket DisCos, NERC offices, demands reversal of tariff hike

Following an increase in the tariff of electricity consumer under Band A, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed their members to picket offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Monday.

NLC also directed its members to picket electricity distribution companies, DisCoS across Nigeria.

The directive followed a meeting of its Central Working Committee (CWC) on April 30.

“We write to inform you of the picketing action scheduled to take place in the offices of the NERC and Electricity Distribution companies (DISCOS) in all states, including the FCT.

“The action will jointly take place on Monday, 13th of May, 2024 nationwide simultaneously. Therefore, the two Labour centres are directed to work together to carry out this important action. While counting on your usual cooperation, kindly accept the assurances of our goodwill and highest regards” a statement signed by NLC Acting Secretary-General, Chris Uyot and his TUC counterpart Anka Hassan said.

READ ALSO:NLC laments non-remittance of over N75bn pensions contributions in Kano

It would be recalled that the organised labour had written a protest letter to NERC and gave the commission a May 12 ultimatum to reverse the hike of electricity tariff or face mass action.

The unions cited the hardship the increase would push the masses into as a reason for the call for reversal.

They stated that the tariff hike not only defies the established procedure mandated by law but also tramples on the rights of Nigerians.

Following the backlash that trailed the hike in tariff, the House of Representatives last week asked NERC to suspend the implementation of the tariff hike.

This has not been complied with at the time of filing this report.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now