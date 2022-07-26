Organisers of Headies award disqualify Portable over police investigation

Organisers of the Headies Award have disqualified Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, from this year’s award over ongoing police investigation.

The organisers disclosed this on Headies social media platforms on Tuesday.

Portable was nominated for the “Best Street Artist” and “Rookie of the Year” award on May 24.

Other artistes listed for the Rookie of the Year award are Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugoccie.

Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor also got the nomination for the second category.



READ ALSO: MC Oluomo assures Portable of safety in Lagos (Video)

The organisers said Portable was disqualified from the awards over his alleged link with the deadly one Million Boys gang which terrorized Lagos during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and other controversies.

The statement read: “We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as ‘Portable,’ and the incessant negative attention that Mr. Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr. Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

“The decision to disqualify Mr. Okikiola is accentuated by a series of misdemeanours by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms. On May 25 2022, he threatened to kill, harm or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for, if he did not emerge the winner.”

Singer Portable loses Headies award nomination following controversy and investigation by the Nigeria Police Force, after allegedly claiming to be affiliated with the criminal group “1 million boys” pic.twitter.com/as6RcfA2CV — HipTv (@HipTv) July 26, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now