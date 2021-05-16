Organisers postpone Africa-France summit over COVID-19 restrictions | Ripples Nigeria

Organisers of the Africa-France summit slated for Montpellier in July has postponed the event till October over the virulence of the COVID-19 pandemic in parts of Europe and Asia.

The organizers said in a statement on Friday the travel restrictions would be “insufficiently lifted this summer” hence the cancellation.

The statement read: “The travel constraints set at the international level will be insufficiently lifted this summer to allow the arrival of hundreds of guests from the African continent.

“Without their massive presence, the event would lose much of its meaning.

Consequently, the summit is now scheduled to hold from 7 to 9 October 2021.

“These dates should allow the organisation of this important summit for our country and our territory in an ambitious format.”

