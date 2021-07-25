Organisers unveil 11 more housemates of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ season

The host of the Big Brother Naija reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday unveiled 11 additional housemates during the second premiere of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

The host had on Saturday introduced 11 men to fans of the popular reality show.

However, before the unveiling ceremony was wrapped up, Biggie announced that there are two wild cards in the house.

The wild cards will be evicted if identified by other housemates, but will remain if their colleagues fail to recognize them.

There will be N90million worth of prizes to be won on the show, hence, the housemates have to discover who the wild cards are in the game.

Meanwhile, Ripples Nigeria has compiled vital information about the latest candidates. Check them out below.

· Arin: Multi-faceted Arin is a 29-year-old feminist and millennial Pisces who was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos.

She is a fashion designer and an independent arts and culture curator dedicated to promoting the contemporary visual arts in Africa.

Arin has 17 piercings on her body.

· Beatrice: This 28-year-old model and up-coming actress is a single mother of a five-year-old boy.

She is a Marketing graduate of the University of Port Harcourt.

Beatrice loves to sing, dance and plays basketball and football very well.

She is also a great hairstylist and software developer.

· Jackie B: Jackie B is a proud single mother and hard worker with a passion for life.

She is an interior designer and a certified event and wedding planner.

She is a product of a United Kingdom university where she had her son.

The 29-year-old is fun-loving and spends quality time with the people she loves.

The housemate described herself as an “introverted extrovert.”

· Liqourose: Her full name is Roseline Omokhoa Afije.

The 26-year-old used to be a video vixen. But her passion for dancing brought her to her current profession.

She is a leader of a girls’ dance group.

· Maria: Maria is a 29-year-old air hostess-turned-realtor who enjoys cooking, exercising, hiking, acting, and dancing.

Maria prides herself as a loving and kind-hearted individual who is always looking for new adventures.

The air hostess job had taken to all the continents, except Antarctica.

· Nini: This 27-year-old Economist and fashion entrepreneur was born and raised in Nigeria.

She has four siblings and a supportive mother that she loves very much.

She is a graduate of the University of Abuja and lives in the nation’s capital city.

· Peace: Peace is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Her passion for fashion and style inspired her to open her own clothing store.

· Princess: The 30-year-old is a driver with an e-hailing service provider and business owner. She hails from Imo State but lives in Abuja.

Princess described the moment she bought her first car as the highest point in her life.

Her lowest point on the other hand was when her dad passed away.

· Saskay: 22-year-old Tsakute Jonah Saskay is an extrovert and lover of books.

However, she was suspended from school in 2015.

· Tega: Tega is a 29-year-old mother of one.

She is a business owner who loves dancing, travelling, and photography.

· Angel: Her full name is Angel Agnes Smith.

Angel is a proud feminist, and her friends describe her as a drama queen.

This 21-year-old believes being on Big Brother Naija will help to kick-start her journey in the world of writing and cinematography.

