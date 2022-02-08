Organisers unveil nominations for 2022 Oscar Award

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled the list of nominations for the 2022 Oscar Academy Awards.

The movie, Power of the Dog leads the list with 12 nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Dune follows with a total of 10 nominations, including best picture.

However, the film was left out of the directing and acting categories.

Below is the complete list of the Oscars 2022 nominations.

Best Picture: Belfast , CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car,

Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield – (tick, tick… BOOM!), Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose – West Side Story, Judi Dench – Belfast, Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog and Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard.

Best Director: Kenneth Branagh – Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car and Steven Spielberg – West Side Story.

Best Writing (Original Screenplay): Belfast – Kenneth Branagh, Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota, King Richard – Zach Baylin, Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson and The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer.

