Organizers reschedule 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas, United States after it was postponed from it’s initial date, January 31st due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, January 19, Ripples Nigeria confirmed the new date via a statement published on the official Instagram page of Grammy and the Recording Academy.

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will return as host. No further details were shared in the statement.

It would be recalled that on January 5, the music industry group explained their decision to postpone the award ceremony.

Read the recently published statement below.

