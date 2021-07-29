Politics
Orji Kalu advocates holding all elections on same day
The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day.
Kalu, also a former governor of Abia, said holding the elections same day would reduce cost and rigging.
He made this suggestion via a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.
“Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections could be taken care of on same day, rather than having staggered dates.’’
According to him, conducting the 2023 elections same day will minimise cost, provide the electorate opportunity to vote their genuine choice of candidates and protect their votes.
Kalu also cited United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that it would not be out of place for Nigeria to do same.
”INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive.
“The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices. It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.
READ ALSO: Orji Kalu refutes reports of meeting with UK ambassador on IPOB issues
“When elections are conducted on the same day, popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones, unlike different days, the cost of running two days elections will also be reduced.
“To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right, when leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted into power, they will provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people,” Kalu said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....