Orji Kalu counsels Tinubu to scrap Niger Delta Ministry

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate has counseled President Bola Tinubu to immediately scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Kalu, who was answering questions from Journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, also urged the President to strengthen the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), adding that there was nowhere in the act where the Commission reports to the Ministry.

Kalu also noted that with no Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the would then perform excellently well.

He said: “It was a beautiful transition. I’m very excited that Nigeria is transiting from one civilian to another without rancour and I’m expecting Tinubu to look into all the abandoned projects like the Ajaokuta Steel mill, and Jos rolling mills, these are the source of our debts. Abandoned projects are what is taking our debt servicing.

Read also: Reps speakership: Tajudeen, Benjamin Kalu visit Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

“Secondly, I will like Tinubu to step up security and some of the ministries and parastatals that are no longer viable like the ministry of Niger Delta. Some of those ministries are not viable. We have the NDDC like we have the North East Development Commission, so the ministry of Niger Delta should be scrapped off, reposition the NDDC to report directly to the president which is what is in the Act. In the Act, there is nowhere they say NDDC will report to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

“They should allow the commission as a commission to be able to function purely as a commission.

“I’m excited to see Tinubu and all people of goodwill in Nigeria to be happy for Nigeria, to be happy for him, those days of stealing public funds are gone we are planning and ready to return this country to the Nigerian people because the country must be returned to the people and people must see their work because people are coming in thinking to steal money, those days are over. Our focus should be what Nigerian people get out of us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now