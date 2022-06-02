Orji Kalu frowns at money politics, preaches cohesion among regions

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has frowned at the monitisation of the political process in the country.

Kalu made this call via a statement on his verified Facebook page, ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This came in the wake of the primaries of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, with allegations of bribery amongst the delegates.

In his statement, Kalu said, “The earliest Nigerians and presidential aspirants understand that no amount of money can buy the president of the country, the better for everyone.

“It is only cohesion and consensus among the regions that can produce a president. If you throw in money, the majority of the electorates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

“If money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola could have bought it with extra change.

“If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.”

