Orji Kalu guns for Arsenal FC, hopes to achieve what happened with Eyimba

The former Abia State governor and current chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed interest to buy 35 per cent stake in Arsenal Football Club (FC).

The senator, who described himself as the pillar of sports in Africa, said the target was to see the North London club lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back “as we did with Enyimba”.

Indeed, when Orji was the governor of Abia State between 1999 to 2007, the Enyimba FC of Aba became the first club in Nigeria to win the CAF Champions League. It won it back to back in 2003 and 2004.

It also won the Nigerian Professional Football League consecutively in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

The senator wrote on his Twitter handle,@OUKtweets: “Our success with Enyimba FC between 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football.

“As the pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC @Arsenal. Our target is to lift the Champions League and EPL back to back as we did with Enyimba.”

Orji is not the only Nigerian desiring to buy stakes in Arsenal FC. Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, had said he would in 2021 buy the English Premiership club.

