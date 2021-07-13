Orji Kalu refutes reports of meeting with UK ambassador on IPOB issues

Senator Orji Kalu has issued a disclaimer over social media reports of a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing, in order to dialogue on issues relating to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the clarification on Tuesday in Abuja, via a statement issued by his spokesman Mr Emeka Nwala.

According to the former Abia Governor, it was the British High Commissioner that visited him at his Abuja residence on May 13 alongside Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr Jonathan Bacon and Mr Stuart Gardner.

Kalu called on individuals and groups to desist from spreading false claims about him.

”It therefore baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige,” Kalu said.

“In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person.

”I have been attacked right, left and centre, It has been from one rumour and lie to another, propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome.

“This habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria,” he said.

Kalu stressed, ”Putting the records straight, I neither visited nor discussed IPOB with British High Commissioner as reported.”

