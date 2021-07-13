Politics
Orji Kalu refutes reports of meeting with UK ambassador on IPOB issues
Senator Orji Kalu has issued a disclaimer over social media reports of a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing, in order to dialogue on issues relating to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the clarification on Tuesday in Abuja, via a statement issued by his spokesman Mr Emeka Nwala.
According to the former Abia Governor, it was the British High Commissioner that visited him at his Abuja residence on May 13 alongside Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr Jonathan Bacon and Mr Stuart Gardner.
Kalu called on individuals and groups to desist from spreading false claims about him.
”It therefore baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige,” Kalu said.
“In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person.
READ ALSO: Orji Kalu undecided on 2023 presidential ambition
”I have been attacked right, left and centre, It has been from one rumour and lie to another, propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome.
“This habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria,” he said.
Kalu stressed, ”Putting the records straight, I neither visited nor discussed IPOB with British High Commissioner as reported.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....