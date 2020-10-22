Orji Kalu throws weight behind #EndSARS rally, says protesters’ demands are cogent

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has thrown his weight behind the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance.

The former governor of Abia State in a statement issued on Thursday said that the demands of the #EndSARS protesters were cogent enough and must not be swept under the carpet.

Senator Kalu who condemned the criminal abuse of power by officers of the proscribed Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS); said that it was painful that some have misused the power vested on them to brutalize citizens.

“The major responsibility of the Nigeria Police is to ensure that they protect lives and property of the citizenry.

“It is indeed painful to hear that some members of the force & SARS have misused the power vested on them to brutalize some citizens,” he said.

Kalu also condoled with families that have lost their loved ones; “My heartfelt condolences to everyone that has lost their loved ones through police brutality and the ongoing protests.

“I stand with Nigerians and the youths at these trying times,” he said.

