Orji Kalu undecided on 2023 presidential ambition | Ripples Nigeria

Orji Kalu undecided on 2023 presidential ambition
The Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, is still undecided on his aim to contest for the presidency in the upcoming 2023 elections.
Kalu has repeatedly intimated his interest in leading the country, which he stated in a 2020 interview.
The former Abia State governor had boasted that he has the wherewithal to handle the task.
“Yes, if you give me the presidency, why not, I will take. I am capable of doing the job,” he said.
“The problem is who is capable of doing the job. For now, I am focusing on my constituency; there is a lot of jobs to be done.
“If you give me the opportunity, I will like to go back to the Senate for a second term, but if the people of Nigeria want me to be president, they will show the hand. I can do the job. I can build a 20th-century economy for our people.”
Stating his positiin durin an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Kalu demurred, “I am not having that kind of ambition but if I am given, why not? I can take it.”
Reports had also been rife on some prophetic predictions regarding the emergence of the lawmaker as the next president of Nigeria.
In response to this, Kalu said, “I am a Catholic. In the Catholic church, we don’t see visions. Well, if visions are being seen, and people say this and that if it is the will of God that I will become president, why not? I am very capable mentally and otherwise to do whatever Nigerian people want me to do but not through prophecy.”
