Orji Kalu wants Aba declared as a disaster area | Ripples Nigeria

The senator representing Abia North and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, on Thursday, advocated for the declaration of Aba, the economic hub of Abia State, as a disaster area.

Kalu, who was a former governor of the state from 1999 to 2007, while hosting a breakfast meeting for some clergymen in Aba, said the move was to push the Federal Government to take extraordinary measures to fix the town.

Kalu expressed disappointment with his successors’ administrations in terms of infrastructural development in Aba, noting that since he left office in 2007, nothing tangible has been done in Aba.

He said: “Those who knew Aba in 1998 before we came to power in 1999 will attest that we did a lot of work in Aba and brought glory to this city. But since we left, nothing tangible has been done to improve on what we did and the city needs more to take it to where it should be.

“What we need now is to declare Aba a disaster area so that the Federal Government can take extraordinary measures to fix the town,” Kalu stated.

Also, the meeting was to seek more support for his younger brother, Mascot, who is the All Progressive Congress’s (APC) candidate for Saturday’s bye-election for the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

Speaking on the election, Kalu said he was optimistic that the APC will clinch Saturday’s bye-election for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

“I do not doubt that the popularity of APC is enough to win the Saturday bye-election. The execution of major road projects in Abia by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Niger Delta Development Commission has made APC more popular than other parties in Abia.

“There is no better time to be at the centre and enjoy infrastructure development than now. All the APC lawmakers in Abia have done well and effectively used their Zonal Intervention Projects for their constituents.

“APC believes in infrastructure development more than any other party and we will replicate the same in Aba,” he stated.

