Orji Uzor Kalu calls for Gernot Rohr’s replacement as Super Eagles coach

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has joined a number of well-meaning Nigerians to call for the replacement of Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr.

The former Abia State Governor said the Franco-German gaffer was not a good coach for the Nigerian national team, and should be sacked.

Kalu, in a post shared publicly on social media, recalled that he rejected Rohr’s application to coach Enyimba Football Club while he was governor of Abia.

The Senator went on to lament that Nigeria has so many talents home and abroad yet are struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

“In the last five years, we have wasted our time in football. There is nothing new we are doing any longer,” the Senator wrote on a Facebook post.

“To see a country with many professional players home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking.

“Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing Super Eagles.

“When I Was Governor, he applied to become employed as Enyimba coach. He was brought to Nigeria by Oscar Udoji but I refused to employ him.

“I am calling on the Chairman of NFF, Mr Amaju Pinnick to wake up and to quickly find a replacement for Rohr.

“We soccer lovers don’t need further dissatisfaction in a game, we have the capacity to make ourselves proud.

“If the problems you have this year are the same problems you had last year, then you are not a leader.

“You are rather a problem on your own that must be solved,” he added.

The Super Eagles recently qualified for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after struggling to achieve a home draw against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

