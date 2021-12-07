Orji Uzor Kalu denies telling DSS to starve, maltreat Nnamdi Kanu

Former Governor of Abia state and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has denied reports alleging that he asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to starve, maltreat Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra.

He made this known in a statement released on his official Facebook page on Tuesday 7 December.

Kalu described the report as a lie and cheap propaganda designed to pitch him against his people.

“A friend said the statement below is being circulated on social media and I urge you to please ignore as it’s a big fat lie and cheap propaganda,” he wrote.

In his words, “My brief take is that there is nothing one would do that people won’t talk about. If you don’t visit, they will blame you for not visiting. If you visit, they will still blame you .

“But more sympathetic to me is those that believe and propagate any cock and bull story. If the agenda is to create hatred between me and my brothers, it’s a waste of time because my people love me and I love them too. I will always respond to hate with love”.

Recall that Kalu’s visit to the IPOB leader in DSS custody has since created so much controversy within the past weeks, with the separatist group vowing to hold Kalu accountable if any harm should befall its leader while in custody.

By Udeobasi Ngozi

