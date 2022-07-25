Orjiakor slams actress Halima Abubakar over attack on Apostle Suleman

Veteran Nigerian actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has slammed her colleague, Halima Abubakar over the accusation that the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was responsible for her current ailment.

Halima claimed she developed protruding stomach after she lost a pregnancy and had spent over N30 million on the sickness.

Ojiakor, who reacted to the claim in a post shared on Instagram on Monday, urged the actress to get treatment for her infection instead of dwelling on the past.

READ ALSO: Actress Halima Abubakar threatens to expose person behind burnt skin

She alleged that Halima does not use condoms during s3x and she’s currently suffering the effect.

She added that her colleague was wrongly accusing Suleman of inflicting her with the sickness since she was no longer making money.

Orjiakor wrote: “Instead of treating infections wey dey make ur tummy swell u wan follow belong ….. things that happened in the past is just in the past. Mama snake move on. It be like snake girl no remember say we were friends like 2 years.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcNBLVs-Vc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcMK1PM8t_/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcN9KVsTtT/

