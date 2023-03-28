Politics
Ortom accepts defeat in Senatorial race, withdraws case against APC’s Zam
Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, issued an apology to everyone he may have offended during his tenure in office on Tuesday.
He also announced his decision to drop the lawsuit he filed at the Electoral Petition Tribunal, where he was contesting the election of Titus Zam as the senator-elect for the Benue North West Senatorial District on February 25.
Governor Ortom’s hopes of becoming a senator were crushed as he lost to his former aide Zam on February 25.
The governor had stated, in response to his defeat at the time, that he would go to court to challenge the election’s results since, in his words, they had not been transmitted.
However, in a change of position, Ortom stated in a press conference on Tuesday that he had made the decision to withdraw his case from the tribunal after meeting with constituents and members of his campaign council at the Government House in Makurdi.
He said, “Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.”
READ ALSO: Ortom accuses PDP NWC of defying court orders
He added that the decision to withdraw his case from the court was in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of his party, the PDP.
“As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment.
“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness as I also forgive those who have offended me,” Ortom said.
The governor commended the state’s residents for their fortitude in voting in large numbers in the recently concluded elections despite what he called “glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal government” and thanked the PDP in the state for its unwavering support.
He added that it had been an honor to serve the people of Benue State as governor, adding that he had always made sure equity, fairness, justice, and the rule of law were held.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...