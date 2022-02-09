Ortom accuses Buhari’s govt of working with Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday slammed the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The governor had launched several attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over insecurity, economy and other major national issues since last year.

Ortom, addressed a delegation of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) led by the Director-General of the agency, Mrs Cecilia Gayya, at Government House in Makurdi, asked Nigerians to hold the federal government liable for the killings by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and herdsmen in the country.

He accused the government of working with the insurgents.

The governor said: “The problem of insecurity in Nigeria today is man-made. The present federal government is responsible because I took proactive steps right from 2016 when I came in and I saw this coming. And today I am warning Nigerians, those who are sitting in their comfort zones, I want them to understand.

“Last week, one of my colleagues in the North-East raised an alarm that ISWAP has taken over part of his state and they are gradually coming in. They are deadly and they can overrun this country based on what he saw. And I agree with him that if we don’t take time, it will happen.

“Like I raised an alarm earlier about the challenges we have that if we don’t take time, one day, what happened in Afghanistan, God forbid, will happen in Nigeria. And it will appear to me that this leadership wants to surrender Nigeria to the insurgents. Their action and inaction have proven to me that they are working with the insurgents. That’s the truth.”

