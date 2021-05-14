Ortom accuses critics of ban on open grazing of harboring hidden agenda | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ortom accuses critics of ban on open grazing of harboring hidden agenda
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that any Nigerian who refuses to support the ban on open grazing harbors a hidden agenda against the country.
Ortom stated this via a statement at the Holy Ghost Parish Hall, Makurdi, on the occasion of the Media Week and Communications Day 2021, organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.
The Benue State governor lauded the consensus on open grazing stating that it is crucial towards the development of the economy.
Read also: El-Rufai wants me silent to pave way for the ‘conquest & expansion’ agenda to succeed —Ortom
“Nigeria is a country with great potentials, which, ordinarily, should not be wallowing in poverty, if security for lives and property in the country were guaranteed.
“If the people were allowed to stabilise in their localities to explore opportunities in farming and other ventures, Nigeria would be a great country,” he said.
The argument on open grazing has raged on amongst political analysts who continually suggest that it is not in alignment with modern agricultural practices while eliminating the ever-present farmers-herders clashes.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
