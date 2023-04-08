Ortom accuses Nigerian govt of withholding N64bn Benue funds

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, on Friday, alleged that the Federal Government has been holding back N62 billion owed to the state as a result of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) (PDP).

He said that N20 billion came from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Infrastructure Development Facility, and that the remaining N42 billion was the sum that President Muhammadu Buhari had authorized to be given to the state government to cover salary arrears.

The funding comes on top of the N28 billion federal government assistance that was previously provided and with which, according to him, some arrears were settled.

Ortom said during an appearance on the “The Morning Show” show on Arise Television that the money had been fully processed but that the apex bank would not release it because some Benue stakeholders felt pressured to keep it because of political disputes.

The governor was initially elected in 2015 on the APC platform, but he later switched to the PDP, where he got reelected.

In response to Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia’s assertion that the state civil service was in critical condition, he stated that upon taking office in 2015, he inherited N70 billion in unpaid salary, pension benefits, and gratuities.

He said things would have been different in the state if the monies approved were released to his administration.

Ortom stated: “It is an unfortunate statement coming from Hon. Alia, Governor-elect. He’s no longer a reverend father because he was suspended from priesthood and so, I feel sad about what he said.

“Go back to history. Since I came in, the civil servants have not been on strike. There must be a reason for them to understand with me why they should not go on strike because my government has been transparent and ensured equity and fairness in all things that we do in Benue state.

READ ALSO:PDP CRISIS: Gov Ortom blames Ayu’s arrogance, mischief for G5 reason to dump Atiku

“Go back to history when I took over in 2015. The total salary areas, pension and gratuity were over N70 billion. The federal government did an intervention and we paid.

“There were issues because people alleged that there were diversions of funds and so on. EFCC came in, ICPC came in and we were given a clean bill of health because no single kobo was diverted from the N28 billion that was given to the local governments and the states.

“Now, the remaining balance of about N42 billion. Just as other states were also applying, I did apply but politics will not permit this money to be given to me.

“As I talk to you, Mr President approved, the Ministry of Finance approved and it went to Central Bank, and because of politics, people rose up from Benue State that the money should not be paid to me because I am no longer in APC. Then, I defected to Peoples Democratic Party. And so, that has been hanging on.

“Everything was done, due diligence was done, DMO had approved, the President had approved, the Minister of Finance had approved, but getting to Central Bank, our people from Benue State rose up that ‘look, if we pay this money to Ortom’s administration, it means we will not have anything to hold on to, to campaign against him in 2023.

“This was what happened. As I talk to you, all the documents I have are there and Central Bank was just to release this money just like they did to any other state. Unfortunately, I found myself here. That money is still pending.

“I must commend that President Buhari was not biased. He approved but politics will not allow this money to be remitted.

“And I think why the APC in-coming government is saying that they will clear arrears, it’s because we have already laid the foundation and they want to use that.

“Now, with the APC government, they can take advantage and clear those things.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now