Ortom accuses PDP NWC of defying court orders

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, on Thursday, claimed that by submitting him to the PDP’s disciplinary committee for alleged anti-party conduct, the National Working Committee was violating an active court order.

Governor Ortom also said it was arrogant of the party’s leadership to defy the court order which banned the party or any organ of the party from adopting any disciplinary step against him.

Pius Anyim, Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of the state of Ekiti, as well as professors Dennis Ityavyar from Benue and Dr. Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara states were all suspended from the PDP with the approval of the party’s NWC.

However, the party in its decision further referred Ortom to its National Disciplinary Committee over alleged anti-party activities.

In his response issued via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on Thursday night, Ortom stated, “The case is pending in court and there is an order of injunction restraining any organ of the party from carrying out any disciplinary action against the governor. This case is adjourned to 18th April 2023 and so it is baffling to see such a statement coming from the national leadership of the party.

“I think the national leadership of our great party is losing its sense of direction. Instead of the leadership to sit back and think of ways on how to rebuild the party from the ruins of the defeat from the just concluded elections, they are going about chasing imaginary shadows.

“In any case, the first person the party should refer to the disciplinary committee should be the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The national chairman lost his polling unit, lost his ward, local government, and even the state.

“As if that is not enough, there are strong indications that the national chairman was involved in anti-party activities in Benue State by working for the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, just to get at me because of my principled stand against certain aspects of the decisions of the national leadership of the party.”

