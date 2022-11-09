Ortom apologises over Fulani comments as G5 woos Bauchi Gov

Following criticisms that trailed his recent remarks, Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom has apologized to Nigerians who might have felt offended by the remarks.

Ortom was quoted saying that he would not support a Fulani man becoming Nigeria’s President at any time.

Samuel Ortom responded to questions from Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday during a consultation meeting of his G-5 Integrity Group with Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed.

When asked to clarify the statement, he responded saying, “I want to say that, that was not what I meant when I was captured saying that”.

“But all the same,”I know that it would amount to logical falasy if people have taken it the way I did but I want to say to those who are so offended by my remarks, I am very sorry, I didn’t mean that”.

While reacting to killings in his state by unknown gunmen, Samuel Ortom had declared that he would not in any way support the emergence of a Fulani man as President of Nigeria, a remark that did not go down well with many Nigerians.

Four members of the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a closed-door meeting with Mohammed during the visit.

The four G5 governors at the meeting in Bauchi State included Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was not present. He had traveled with his G5 colleagues to Benue State on Monday to officially open some completed projects in the state.

According to Wike, they are visiting Governor Mohammed to show their support and to talk about how they can help with some issues that are affecting his (Bauchi governor’s) reelection campaign.

Governor Mohammed, on his part, acknowledged the expression of concern and outlined some of the problems, including sabotage in the state and anti-party obstacles. He continued by saying that he was also open to discussing his doubts and misgivings with the G-5 group.

Following rumors that he (Bauchi governor) threatened to leave the party’s presidential campaign if the former vice president’s supporters campaigned against his reelection, the governor of Bauchi State met with PDP presidential contender Atiku Abubakar in Abuja just hours prior to the current meeting.

The most recent development exposes more internal divisions inside the PDP, which has been struggling since the party’s presidential primaries in May.

By Yemi Kanji

