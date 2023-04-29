Ortom applauds Buhari for ‘listening to advice’ on census

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the postponement of this year’s national population census.

Ortom had on April 13 urged the Federal Government to postpone the exercise until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

The president had earlier on Saturday granted the approval for the postponement of the census slated for May 3 to May 5 in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who announced the development in a statement, said the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would set a new date for the exercise.

Ortom, who reacted to the announcement on his Twitter handle, praised the president for listening to the “voice of reason.”

He stressed that a national census at this time would be an injustice to millions of Nigerians who had been displaced from their communities by criminals.

