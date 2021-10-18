Ortom asks Nigerian govt to declare herdsmen terrorists

The Benue State Government, Samuel Ortom, on Monday urged the Federal Government to declare herdsmen killing and destroying property in the state as terrorists.

Ortom, who made the call during the commissioning of the Government Science Secondary School in Gbajimba, Guma local government area of the state, also asked the federal government to recruit more security personnel and inject more funds into security agencies to motivate them to protect Nigerians.

He said: “I will not keep quiet and allow some group of people chase my people away from their homes and continue to make them Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Gbajimba has over 500,000 IDPs. I appeal to the Federal Government to stop these herdsmen and declare them a terrorist group.

READ ALSO: Benue facing unprecedented food shortage over herdsmen attacks – Ortom

“They should stop the killings and destruction of our property. I will not engage any militia group but I will continue to seek justice for my people.

“Security is a mandatory responsibility of every government. I want to appreciate the recent effort made by the government in nipping insecurity in the bud especially in the state but it should be sustained.

“I also, appreciate the effort of security agencies who are sacrificing their lives to ensure peace in our state. The Federal Government should do massive recruitment and ensure adequate funding of security agencies so that they can put in their best in securing the lives of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now