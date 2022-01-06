Ortom asks Nigerian govt to declare Miyetti Allah, Fulani group as terrorist organisations

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday asked the Federal Government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FNM) as terrorist organisations.

The governor’s call came just 24 hours after the federal government declared the bandits terrorizing states in the North-West as terrorists.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom said the organisations had vowed to cause havoc in Benue.

He also urged Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections.

The statement read: “Though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seem strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if a similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MACBAN) and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever.

“It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.

“Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule. Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule?

“The PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria from the insecurity and economic horror placed on Nigerians by the APC. Our party is better prepared with laudable programmes on the welfare of Nigerians and to rebuild the nation from the APC tale of woes.”

