Ortom attacks Bauchi Gov, calls him the 'Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria’ | Ripples Nigeria

Ortom attacks Bauchi Gov, calls him the ‘Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria’

1 hour ago

Ortom explains decision to dump APC

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, of being one of the ‘terrorist terrorising Nigeria’ following his recent comments that seemed to lend support to Fulani herdsmen carrying ‘AK-47 to defend themselves.’

Ortom, who made the allegation on Monday, while addressing journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, flayed Mohammed for making such utterances, saying he (Mohammad) must be a terrorist for supporting herdsmen going about with illegal arms.

The statement reads:

“I wouldn’t want to be joining issues with my brother, friend, and colleague Bauchi Governor.

“But since he has continued to vilify, intimidate and blackmail me, it is said that silence is consent. I am compelled to respond to him.

READ MORE: Call killer herdsmen to order, Gov Ortom tasks Buhari

“I am beginning to think that my brother, the governor of Bauchi State is part of the terrorist Fulani organisation that is terrorising this country.

“Why do I say this? This is the same governor who took the oath of office to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This constitution does not leave room for allowing foreign herdsmen to come in without valid papers.

“This is a man who says that a Fulani man is a global man and can come in from anywhere and enter Nigeria.

“It is quite disappointing to hear a governor who took the oath of office …maybe he should go back and check the oath of office he took, to check maybe the constitution gives room for foreign terrorist Fulani herdsmen to come into Nigeria.

“His recent outburst that Fulani herdsmen are justified for carrying AK-47 to protect themselves is quite unfortunate.

“I don’t know where the constitution of this country allows that.”

Ortom further called on Mohammed to render an unreserved apology and learn from the provisions of the constitution that, land both territorial, forest, and aquatic, are vested on the governor of a state who holds them in trust, instead of indulging in inciting Fulani herdsmen against innocent Nigerians.

