Ortom backs Buhari’s decision to oppose direct primaries in electoral amendment bill

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, renowned for his vehement criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari, has supported the refusal to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Ortom made this disclosure on Tuesday during a briefing at the end of the meeting of the State Executive Council in Makurdi.

President Buhari had withheld his assent to the bill, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political actors as reasons.

According to Ortom, the President made the right decision for the betterment of the country.

“I want to use this opportunity again on behalf of people that are represented here in Benue State to commend Mr President for withholding assent on the process of primaries of various political parties.

“I am appealing to the National Assembly to reconsider the clause that allows for only direct primaries, and all the reasons that Mr President advanced concerning the support for him withholding his assent are deeply appreciated.

“I assure you that as a veteran politician who had the privilege to witness direct primaries, witness indirect primaries, and witness consensus primaries, and someone who has the privilege to be a member of various political parties, it was almost unanimous that the issue of primaries should be the responsibility of various political parties.”

The governor, therefore, called on members of the National Assembly to heed the call of Nigerians for electronic transmission of results from the polling unit.

He also urged them to work with the President towards addressing the concerns and challenges in the electoral process.

