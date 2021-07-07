Ortom backs southern governors‘ resolutions

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has thrown his weight behind the resolutions reached by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) after their meeting in Lagos on Monday, saying the plan to legislate on the prohibition of open grazing is a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, Ortom praised the SGF’s position on power shift.

The governor believes that “only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen Nigeria’s unity, give all citizens a sense of belonging and reduce tension.”

“The governor restated his call on the Federal Government to respect the 1999 Constitution regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

“He restated his commitment to speaking out against injustice.

“The governor quoted Martin Luther King, Jr: ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’

“He reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unity and expressed optimism that the country will overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger as a great nation,” the statement said.

