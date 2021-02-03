Ortom bans political appointees from campaigns for 2023

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday banned his political appointees from embarking on any form of campaigns towards 2023 general elections.

Also, Mr Ortom stated that he has no ambitious for the coming general election as he is focused on the delivery of his promises to the people of the state.

“I’m not interested in any future elections for now. Likewise I have decided to ban campaigns for all those in my government interested in 2023 elections.

READ ALSO: Gov Ortom pardons 16 inmates due to second wave of COVID-19

“No member of the Benue state executive council or appointees of my government should talk about campaigns or anchor any campaign for me again in my government. I have banned it. Anybody found to be doing so henceforth will be removed.

“They must not involve themselves in any campaign for now so that we can focus on governance. When the time comes to do so, those who are interested will resign and go for their campaigns. But whoever is doing that now is not doing so in the interest of the Benue people,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions