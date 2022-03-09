News
Ortom charges Benue residents to confront killer herdsmen
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday charged the people of the state to confront the killer herdsmen wreaking havoc in the state.
The governor was reacting to the killing of five persons by suspected herdsmen at the Tse Ahentse community in Guma local government area of the state on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom asked the people of Benue to “brace up with lawful weapons and begin to confront assailants on a mission to kill people in their homes.”
He said: “It is no longer fashionable to continue to cry out for help. We must now be alert and ready to confront these killers. This is another way we can assist the security agencies in combating this menace since they are obviously overstretched beyond limits.
READ ALSO: Herdsmen kill three relatives of Benue Gov, Ortom
“It is time to end this unnecessary shedding of innocent blood. We can do it if we cooperate with each other. The situation where killer herders take shelter with our neighbours, sneak in and kill our people without provocation will not be tolerated any longer.
“Let the security agencies continue to cooperate with us in Benue to end this bloodletting. Let us dislodge these invaders from wherever they may be hiding for peace to return to our communities.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...