ORTOM: Citizens may be forced to ‘resort to self help’ — David Mark | Ripples Nigeria

Former senator David Mark has implored security agencies to address the issue of insecurity in order to avoid self-defence on the part of Nigerians.

Mark stated this on Sunday, March 21, while reacting to Saturday’s attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, the former Senate President condemned the attack and said the deteriorating security situation had made Nigeria a subject of ridicule before other nations.

He said, “If a state governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would they not do to the ordinary citizens?

“Let me state clearly that Benue people are receptive and accommodating. But this should not be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness. Enough of this malady.

READ ALSO: Armed herdsmen attack Gov Ortom’s convoy

“If our government and security operatives can no longer guarantee peoples’ safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self help. That is the situation, we cannot contemplate and must not be allowed to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic.

“Therefore, federal government and all the security agencies must of a necessity come to terms with the painful reality of the unabating insecurity in the land and resolve to end it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions