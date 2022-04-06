Ortom clarifies PDP position on zoning of presidential ticket

The Benue State Governor and the Chairman of the Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to reports that elective positions have been thrown open to all stakeholders.

Ortom apike on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

This comes against the backdrop that the PDP had thrown its 2023 presidential ticket open to all aspirants.

In his clarification, Ortom stated that the final decision is subject to the ratification of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Let me clear the insinuations about the resolutions of the PDP zoning committee that the ticket is open to all zones. Whatever we say is subject to National Executive Committee, before NEC’s approval therefore, it was premature to let the cat out of the bag.

“As far as true commitee is concerned, there were arguments for and against zoning. These discourses are what and our aim is the unity of the country considering how the party managed the country before the ascent of the current APC-led administration,” Ortom stated.

He further noted that while there might be dissenting opinions over the final decision by the NEC, the interest of the party is the main theme that binds all stakeholders.

“This is democracy and it is about the decision of the majority within the party. Of course, there will be dissenting voices based on interests but the beauty is that stakeholders will look at the larger picture of winning the election. All interests group will be considered by NEC which comprises of all members across the country.

“Everyone must team together for justice, equity and fairness but I reiterate that the committee has submitted the report which will have to be ratified by the NEC. The PDP is very mindful; we won’t shoot ourselves in the foot because we want our decision to reflect the interests of the people,” he said.

