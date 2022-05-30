Ortom congratulates Atiku, ‘says he will restore Nigeria’s glory’

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his victory at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held last Saturday in Abuja.

Abubakar polled 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who got 237 votes in the primary election.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor said Atiku would restore security across the country, and bring back Nigeria’s dignity.

The statement read: “In John 3.27, the Bible says ‘A man can receive nothing except it’s given to him from above.’

“So, for the benefit of all Nigerians for whom we strive to make society better, let us now come together under the leadership of the party and be focused to dislodge the APC who have destroyed the very essence of our nationhood, by winning the 2023 general election to restore the dignity of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

“Let me on behalf of myself, the government and people of Benue State heartily congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his nomination as the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 general elections.

“I believe that with your experience and goodwill across all facets of this nation, your election as the standard-bearer of the PDP is a clear indication that our party has begun the historic journey back to power in 2023.

“I’m confident that you will put forward your election to restore security in every nook and cranny of the country, revive our collapsed economy, and bring back Nigeria’s dignity where the sanctity of human lives of all Nigerian citizens will be respected. This will also make the social life of every Nigerian much more meaningful as you will rescue Nigeria from bottom to top.”

