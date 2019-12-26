Ortom counsels Buhari to rethink visa on arrival policy

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to have a rethink about the visa on arrival policy his administration says will begin in January 2020 for African travelers.

The governor gave the advice in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Wednesday, adding that the decision meant that Africans wishing to travel to Nigeria could freely do so whenever they desire.

“It portends danger ahead as Nigeria will soon turn to a safe haven for persons with questionable character such as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance”, Ortom said.

He appealed to the President to reconsider the decision in the overall interest of the nation.

The governor also commended Nigerians for their dogged clamour that led to the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, as well as a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

While also commending President Buhari for ordering the release of Sowore and Dasuki in accordance with the rule of law, the governor said that Nigeria, which prides itself as the giant of Africa and beacon of democracy, must, at all times, be seen as a champion of the rule of law and respecter of human rights.

“Countries which practise true democracy across the world obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of their citizens”, he said.

