Ortom denies abandoning Wike, urges quick resolution of PDP crisis

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed insinuations that he has abandoned the camp of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the latter’s insistence on the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike has spearheaded the push for the removal of Ayu over his role in the crisis rocking the PDP since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary on May 28.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom said insinuations that he was actively in support of the former Senate President’s removal were false.

The governor said he was not in support of the clamour for Ayu’s removal as PDP chairman.

While many believed the statement to mean that Ortom had abandoned Wike, he came out to dismiss the insinuation when he addressed journalists shortly after returning from London on Tuesday.

The governor insisted that he remained with Wike in the fight against injustice and would continue to frown at the injustices meted out to him.

He said: “There is no breaking away from our group. I still sympathize with Wike for the injustices meted out on him and our group.

“I just came back from London this morning with Wike and I still maintain my stand on what I said. I have not moved away from there.

“The party leadership has not been fair to Governor Wike based on the activities that took place during the convention and after the convention.

“They have not been able to adequately deploy the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party to resolve those issues. So I still sympathize and stand with Wike and let the leadership of the party at the national level do the right thing. It is not too late to do so.

“Politics is about interest, and where your interest is not protected, you have the right to protest. We remain committed to the PDP but still want the right thing to be done, so that everybody will be carried along.”

