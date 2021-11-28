Ortom denies calling Benue residents drunkards, says he was talking about APC members

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has debunked reports claiming he referred to the people of the state as drunkards.

Various reports had alleged that the governor during a function in the state said “if you go round Makurdi town, our people start drinking beer from 9am and some from there, they will go to sleep, and they come back and insult the governor for not helping them to add value to their lives”.

However, a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said the Governor was only referring to critics of the administration, despite efforts by his government to ensure that the state was not lagging behind in development.

Ortom further specified that his comment was directed at some persons within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads in part, “We wish to state categorically that the news, especially the caption is a completely mischievous misrepresentation and an attempt to ridicule the person of the governor.

“The Governor was clear that most Benue people know and do appreciate the great developmental strides he is doing for them.

+He regretted that some of those who insult, blackmail, or castigate him unnecessarily, specifically are a few and from the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC who sit in beer parlours for long hours and have conditioned their minds to malign him no matter how much he has done.

“He was clear how these APC supporters do that without cogent or issue-based criticisms but simply out of mischief. He was also clear that critics of his administration should offer constructive criticisms as he does to the federal government”.

