Politics
Ortom denies keeping militia in Benue
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday denied keeping a militia group in the state.
The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, had in August accused the governor of keeping a militia in the state.
Ortom, who addressed members of the Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBT) who visited him at the Government House in Makurdi, described the individuals behind the allegation as enemies of the state.
He insisted that individuals behind the claim had pitched tent with oppressors of the state just to protect their meal tickets.
The governor lamented that the Federal Government has neglected the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state
He also declared his readiness to support any genuine peace process that would bring peace to the state and the country at large.
